The legal challenges to the animal housing requirements established in California’s Proposition 12 are continuing. The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) recently filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari, asking for a review of an earlier ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In that case, the Meat Institute challenged the constitutionality of the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative known as Prop 12.

The case has been supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than two dozen states, along with various other groups and associations. The Meat Institute is encouraging the Supreme Court to review the case on the grounds that the Ninth Circuit’s decision does not conform to other federal cases related to a state’s ability to extend its authority beyond its territorial borders. The petition asserts that allowing Prop 12 to stand imposes unfair burdens on out-of-state producers who have no input on California regulations.

Supreme Court Asked to Review Case Against California’s Prop 12

