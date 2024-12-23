Supporting Women in Western Industries with $30,000 Scholarship

Durango Boots is making a impact on the Western community through its National Day of the Cowgirl Scholarship, but the deadline is just days away. The scholarship awards $30,000 to a freshman female undergraduate pursuing a Western-affiliated degree, with the funds distributed over three years to help alleviate the cost of higher education.

Erin DeLong, Marketing Manager for Durango Boots, explained the inspiration behind the program: “There’s a National Day of the Cowboy, but there really wasn’t a day dedicated to the cowgirls or the women in the Western industry that really make our world go round or who are the backbone behind a lot of great initiatives and companies.” To address this, Durango Boots worked to establish the National Day of the Cowgirl on September 15 each year, a day to celebrate women’s diverse contributions in areas such as ranching, veterinary medicine, agriculture, and Western business.

The scholarship, which began in 2023, is open to U.S. and Canadian residents enrolled in a four-year program with a focus on benefiting the Western industry. Last year’s recipient, Kaitlyn Collins, a Texas Tech student and aspiring veterinarian specializing in large animals, was honored at the 2024 National Finals Rodeo with a ceremonial $30,000 check.

Reflecting on the scholarship’s potential, DeLong said, “We’re very optimistic that the second annual application process is going to be even bigger than the first one. One cowgirl at a time, we’re making an impact, and who knows what may transpire as this continues to grow.”

Applications for the 2024 scholarship are open until December 31. Interested candidates can visit nationaldayofthecowgirl.com for more details.

Sabrina Halvorson

