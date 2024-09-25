Support Network for Financially Stressed Producers

The USDA launched the Distressed Borrowers Assistance Network, an initiative designed to provide support to financially distressed farmers and ranchers across the nation. Through a series of Cooperative Agreements, this national network will connect distressed borrowers with individualized assistance to help them stabilize and regain financial footing. Network partners include Farm Aid, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and others.

“Having someone with experience in ag finance who helps producers work through financial difficulties can be the difference between losing the farm or prospering,” says FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “The Distressed Borrowers Assistance Network underscores our dedication to farmers and ranchers receiving the tailored support they need.”

He says the initiative will address the immediate needs of distressed borrowers and provide comprehensive, wraparound services aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by financially distressed producers. Investments will build a support network for agriculture in the years ahead.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.