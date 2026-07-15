California’s almond industry is entering the 2026 harvest with optimism as strong global demand, stable prices, and a slightly smaller crop position growers for another successful marketing year. On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Valley Pride Ag’s Sunny Toor shared his outlook while traveling overseas to meet with buyers in key export markets.

Speaking from Dubai before continuing to India, Toor said the 2025 crop has largely moved through the supply chain, with shipments expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion pounds out of a crop of roughly 2.7 billion pounds. He credited growers, processors, exporters, and international customers for keeping demand strong throughout the season.

Looking ahead, Toor expects this year’s crop to come in slightly below last season’s production.

“My number is between 2.6 and 2.65 billion pounds,” Toor said, noting that several years of challenging grower returns have taken a toll on production. He added that stronger almond prices during the past year have finally allowed many growers to improve their financial position after several difficult seasons.

Harvest is also expected to begin earlier than normal.

Toor said orchards are running roughly one-and-a-half to two weeks ahead of schedule, with harvest expected to begin in portions of the Central Valley within days. While spring heat may slightly reduce kernel weights, overall crop quality appears strong, with no major issues reported heading into harvest.

International markets continue to drive the California almond industry. Toor estimated that 70 to 74 percent of the state’s almond crop will be exported this season, with major demand coming from India, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

India remains one of Valley Pride Ag’s most important markets. Toor said his current overseas trip is focused on securing in-shell almond sales ahead of the country’s Diwali celebration, one of the busiest periods for almond consumption. He also noted that negotiations between the United States and India could eventually reduce tariffs on almonds, creating additional export opportunities.

Beyond India, Toor sees continued growth potential throughout North Africa, including Morocco and Algeria, while established markets across Europe and the Middle East remain strong. California continues to supply the majority of the world’s almond demand because of its consistent quality and reliable production.

Toor emphasized that maintaining quality begins in the orchard, encouraging growers to stay vigilant for late-season pest pressure and continue working closely with their pest control advisers through harvest.

“Quality isn’t made by processors or marketers,” he said. “It’s made by the growers.”

Despite ongoing challenges facing California agriculture, Toor said stable prices and steady global demand have created a much healthier outlook than growers experienced just a year ago.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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