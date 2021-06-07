Sunflowers are Bold, Beautiful Blooms Needed in the Garden

The bold, beautiful blooms you need in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Sunflowers commonly sprout up as buttery yellow and vibrant golds. But, another variety, with deep red petals that appear brown, is the Chocolate Sunflower. And, they provide show-stopping bold and beautiful blooms that you will want to add to your garden. They are great as border flowers or planted amongst other sunflower varieties to provide a dramatic burst of contrasting color.

While they may seem like a rarity, Chocolate Sunflower seeds are easy to find and fairly affordable; you can score a twin pack of 40-seed packets on Amazon for less than 10-bucks.

Sunflowers are heat tolerant and resistant to pests, making them a sturdy choice for Southern gardeners. This annual flower will grow to be about 4 to 6 inches across and between 4 and 5 feet tall. Chocolate sunflowers will put on a good show, too, growing profusely throughout the summer months and all the way up until the first frost.

