The heatwave over the summer months made for some unique circumstances for some Fresno area growers. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen explained that during most drought years, crop progression tends to be accelerated. However, the prolonged heatwaves in June and July caused as shift in harvest timelines for some producers.

“What started out looking like it was potentially over a two-week early season, actually for a lot of folks fell behind average. Because those heatwaves just stalled the ripening, stalled the progression of those grapes, and what I saw, the almonds,” Jacobsen noted. “It was just back to what would be considered an average, or behind average year.”

Summer Heat Made for Unique Year for Some Fresno County Producers

