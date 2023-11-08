Substantial Funding Increase Helps Boost RCPP Improvements

In a landmark move, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is allocating over $1 billion to the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), ushering in a new era of conservation on agricultural lands. This historic investment, a result of both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Farm Bill, signifies a crucial step towards supporting climate-smart agriculture and strengthening public-private partnerships. Recognizing the need for efficiency, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has undertaken significant RCPP improvements to streamline and simplify the program.

Enhancements are aimed at easing the burden on employees and partners while providing flexibility for partners to leverage their investments efficiently. Key improvements include streamlining RCPP agreements for fiscal year 2023 awards, entrusting program management to State Conservationists, and establishing parameters for easement negotiations. These changes, based on extensive feedback and expertise from partners and stakeholders, are set to reduce the negotiation time of RCPP agreements from 15 months to just three months.

The timing of these improvements is crucial, as they fortify NRCS’ capacity to implement the Inflation Reduction Act, injecting an additional $4.95 billion into the RCPP over five years. The funding initiatives have propelled this year’s RCPP funding to over $1 billion, more than doubling the initial allocation for 2023. California emerges as a standout beneficiary, with three projects in the state securing an impressive $56 million in funding. The awarded projects encompass a diverse range, from climate-focused initiatives and water quantity and conservation projects to those led by Tribes and supporting urban agriculture.

As well as helping make RCPP improvements, the Inflation Reduction Act has significantly boosted voluntary conservation programs, enrolling more farmers and acres than ever before. In 2023 alone, nearly 5,300 additional producers were enrolled in conservation programs across all 50 states. The benefits are far-reaching, with $100 million allocated to the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, $250 million to the Conservation Stewardship Program, and another $250 million to the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West