Submission Deadline for 2021 Ag Day Essay Contest is January 31

As a lead up to this year’s National Ag Day on March 23, the Agriculture Council of America is hosting an essay contest for high school students. The National Ag Day campaign is a means for educating Americans about the value of agricultural production and encourage better understanding of the entire food supply chain. The theme for this year’s essay contest is ‘Food Brings Everyone to the Table.’

Students from across the country enrolled in grades 9 through 12 are being invited to participate in this year’s contest. The national contest is divided into two categories: written essays and video essays. Each of the winners will receive $1,000. The deadline for submitting entries in the essay contest is Sunday, January 31. More information about contest requirements is available online.

