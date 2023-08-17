Study Shows Gen Z’s Relationship with Food is Complicated

Gen Z is called the foodie generation, but recent research shows a darker side to their relationship with food. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A wide-ranging research study from global communications consultancy Ketchum shows 61 percent of Gen Z have felt pressure on them since childhood to eat a certain way to communicate their identity and beliefs, which has created negativity and anxiety among this food-obsessed generation.

Melissa Kinch, president of Ketchum’s Food Consultancy, says, “Since early childhood, this generation has seen food politicized and been taught to choose food products related to values.” But, she says they are exhausted. “It has left them feeling insecure and negative about cooking and food. In particular, the contrast between what they say is important and how they spend their money is eye-opening.”

An overwhelming majority of Gen Z says that sustainability, animal welfare, and LGBTQ rights are important factors when buying food, but they are not significant purchase drivers. Other priorities like taste, value, and affordability outdo issues that are important to them.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.