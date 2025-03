The University of Reading study found that consuming 50 grams of walnuts, roughly a handful, can enhance cognitive performance in young adults, improving reaction times and memory. The research involved 32 participants aged 18-30, who underwent cognitive tests and brain activity monitoring post-consumption. The benefits are attributed to the’ nutrient profile, including omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and plant compounds.

Study Reveals Walnuts Can Enhance Cognitive Performance