A new study from the UC Davis Robert Mondavi Institute for Wine Economics shows that efforts to combat Pierce’s disease (PD) and the glassy-winged sharpshooter (GWSS) save California Winegrape growers $56 million annually. Without these programs, grower losses would more than double, increasing from $48 million to $104 million per year.

The study highlights the financial benefits of the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Pierce’s Disease Control Program. If the GWSS spread unchecked, the study estimates an additional $56 million in costs due to lost production and vine replacement.

Industry leaders emphasize the importance of continued investment in PD and GWSS management. Randy Heinzen, chair of the Pierce’s Disease and Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Board, credits the success of a public-private partnership that funds research and prevention efforts. The program, funded by grower assessments along with state and federal support, has significantly reduced PD’s impact, though the disease still costs California’s grape industry $110 million annually.

Joseph Damiano, CDFA’s statewide coordinator for the program, underscores the economic value of these efforts. “For 25 years, growers and government partners have invested in research and treatments to keep PD and GWSS at bay. This study shows the return on that investment, and it’s impressive.”

According to the study, ongoing research is expected to further reduce the disease’s impact, with promising PD-resistant winegrape varieties already released. The PD/GWSS Board continues to fund research to develop new solutions, having invested over $57.7 million in 298 projects since 2001.

More information is available at cdfa.ca.gov.

Study Finds Pierce’s Disease Prevention Saves California Growers Millions