Study: Avocado Daily Can Enhance Health

Kamut Udon Noodles with Kale and Avocado Oil

By Jennifer / via Wikimedia Commons

A study by the University of California, Los Angeles found that consuming one avocado daily can enhance gut health by increasing microbiota diversity in adults with abdominal obesity. The 26-week randomized controlled trial involved over 1000 participants, with 230 providing fecal samples at three time points. Advanced metagenomics sequencing revealed that the avocado group experienced significant microbiota diversity improvements after just four weeks, without any caloric restrictions. This suggests that avocados may positively impact gut health as part of a regular diet.

