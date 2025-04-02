The California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Environmental Protection Agency, and the State Water Resources Control Board, in collaboration have released an update on a regulatory alignment study aimed at streamlining food safety and water quality regulatory reporting in California. The study has identified key milestones, program barriers, opportunities for improvement, and related implementation actions.

Future milestones include the publication of draft solutions and implementation plans for public comment in fall 2025.

CA Study Released Aimed at Streamlining Food Safety and Water Quality