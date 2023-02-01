Study Adds to Proof of Health Benefits of Tree Nuts

More proof of the health benefits of tree nuts. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

In a paper published in the journal Nutrients, researchers found that consuming mixed tree nuts had a positive effect on the metabolism of the essential amino acid, tryptophan, in overweight and obese individuals. Specifically, there was an increase in both cardioprotective tryptophan metabolites and in the neurotransmitter, serotonin.

The mixed nuts studied included almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans, pine nuts, pistachios, and walnuts. The study looked at whether tree nut snacks as part of a low-calorie diet could modify the gut microbiome and increase levels of heart-protecting tryptophan microbial metabolites.

Research has long proven a link between eating tree nuts and cardiovascular benefits. This study helped researchers discover why that link is there, and the role that tryptophan microbial metabolites play. The researchers discovered new associations between tryptophan metabolites and blood pressure, heart rate, and satiety in overweight/obese subjects, suggesting a broader impact of tryptophan metabolism on overall health.

