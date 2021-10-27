FFA members and supporters from across the country will celebrate agriculture and agricultural education this week during the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Held virtually last year, the event will once again be held in-person and hosted by the city of Indianapolis, starting Wednesday, with some virtual components. FFA members from across the country are expected to participate in the event. Those who will not participate in person will have an option to participate in online components – ranging from the virtual FFA Blue Room to student and teacher workshops to general sessions. Those attending in person will be able to participate in general convention sessions hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium and the expo, located in the Indiana Convention Center, and explore various career paths open to them. General convention sessions will be aired live on RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel, and streamed on FFA.org. To learn more, visit convention.FFA.org.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Students Leaders Prepare for the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo