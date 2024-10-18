Students Encouraged to Apply for CME Group Beef Industry Scholarships

The National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF) is now accepting applications for the 2025 CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship. This scholarship is designed for students pursuing careers in the beef industry. Ten students will each receive a $1,500 scholarship to help support their education.

The CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship, first introduced in 1989, aims to encourage talented young people who are essential to the future of food production. Eligible students include those studying education, communication, production, research, or other areas related to the beef industry.

CME Group’s John Ricci, managing director, said, “For 35 years, these scholarships have helped students develop the skills needed to lead our global food system.”

To apply, students must be graduating high school seniors or full-time college undergraduates. The application requires a one-page letter outlining their career goals, a 750-word essay about an issue in the beef industry and solutions to the problem, and two letters of recommendation.

Applicants or a family member must also be members of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Applications are due by November 8, 2024. Winners will be announced at CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org for more details.