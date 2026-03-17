The March 17 edition of the AgNet News Hour highlighted the innovative work happening on California’s west side as Stuart Wolf of Wolf Farming and Processing joined the program alongside his children Haley Wolf and Wiley Wolf to discuss new crop opportunities, water challenges, and the future of farming in the Central Valley.

Wolf Farming and Processing traces its roots back to 1974, when Stuart Wolf’s father first started the operation. Today, the company farms a wide range of crops including almonds, pistachios, tomatoes, grains, basil, garlic, onions, cotton, and more. As a second-generation grower now working with the third generation, Wolf says innovation has always been key to surviving the challenges of west side farming.

Water availability remains the biggest issue. With federal water allocations recently announced at 15 percent, growers across the region are once again facing uncertainty about how much land they can farm this season. Wolf explained that early allocation decisions are critical because farmers must plan crops, financing, and planting schedules months in advance.

One potential solution gaining attention is agave, a desert crop traditionally grown in Mexico that requires very little water. Wolf Farming has been experimenting with agave production in California, planting different varieties and researching how the crop performs under Central Valley conditions. According to the Wolf family, the plant requires only a small amount of water, sometimes just a few inches throughout the growing season, making it a promising option for water-limited areas.

Haley Wolf is helping lead the communication and outreach efforts for the project, working with growers, distillers, and industry partners interested in the crop. Interest in California-grown agave is growing quickly, and the upcoming California Agave Council symposium in Santa Barbara will bring together growers and distillers to explore the industry’s potential.

The crop could eventually support a new California spirits industry similar to tequila or mezcal production in Mexico. However, the industry is still in its early stages. Growers want distilling capacity before planting large acreages, while distillers want to see enough crop volume before investing in facilities. For now, the Wolf family is working to bridge that gap by building nursery stock and expanding plantings.

Meanwhile, Wiley Wolf focuses on sustainability projects across the operation, including water management, soil health, solar development, and pollinator habitats. The next generation of the family says modern farming requires constant adaptation as growers balance environmental regulations, labor challenges, and evolving markets.

Despite the challenges, Stuart Wolf remains optimistic about the future. For west side growers facing limited water supplies, innovation and diversification could help keep farmland productive for generations to come.

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