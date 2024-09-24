Strong Start for Mexican Avocado Season

Mexico’s supply of avocados is looking good this season, despite a slow start. According to Fresh Plaza, the new season for Mexican avocados is well underway, though the year has been impacted by “stricter dry matter standards and wetter conditions” over the summer months.

The report says in Michoacan, growers are less than 40 percent through the crop whereas normally, they would have been through most of it. It is expected that throughout Mexico’s growing region there will be ample supply in the upcoming selling season, and perhaps a challenge of demand to keep up with the supply. Marketing organizations like Avocados from Mexico are focusing on the U.S. football season to help ramp up demand for avocados.

Pricing for avocados from Mexico is coming down from earlier in the season, due to the increased supply.

Meanwhile, California avocado season is winding down, with our local season running roughly from early April through the summer.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.