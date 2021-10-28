Strikingly Colorful Flowers Next Best Thing Next to Pansies

The strikingly colorful flowers that are known for the next best thing next to pansies. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Looking to add new life to your flower bed? Wallflowers come in pale blues, greens, pinks, and creamy yellows, but you can also find them in warmer reds, oranges, hot pinks, and golden yellows. There are even varieties with color-changing blooms, which open bright yellow or orange and fade in shades of pink to a deep purple. When all colors show at the same time, it creates a striking display.

Wallflowers grow best when planted in average, dry to medium, and well-drained soils. These plants like well-drained soils so much that it’s how it got their common name.

Wallflowers could often be found growing out of the mortar between rocks and bricks on the side of the wall. They suit rock gardens, border fronts, raised beds, and containers.

Place wallflowers in an area of the garden where they receive full sun in northern climates. In southern climates, they appreciate some afternoon shade.

