Veterinarians are helping to reignite the push to strengthen dog import standards. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The American Veterinary Association-supported Healthy Dog Importation Act would help to prevent the introduction and spread of diseases impacting both animal and human health. The legislation has been reintroduced in both chambers of Congress and would improve importation standards to make sure dogs are in good health when brought into the U.S.

“Strengthening our animal health infrastructure by improving the country’s dog import standards is essential to maintaining public health,” says Dr. Lori Teller, AVMA President. “There are over a million dogs imported into the country each year, and we must make sure they’re healthy and not a risk for spreading dangerous diseases.”

Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), one of the bill’s sponsors in the Senate, says, “Mitigating the spread of foreign diseases in dogs helps keep domestic and wild animals safe. It will also prevent illnesses and disease outbreaks in people.” Smith also says she’ll continue pushing this bipartisan bill forward.

Strengthening Dog Import Standards

Help get the bill passed

You can help protect animal and human health by asking your senators and representative to back this important bill. Use this quick form to show your support for the Healthy Dog Importation Act.

