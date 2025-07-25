Strawberry Supply Climbs, But Season Still Trails 2024

Despite a significant increase in weekly production—one million more trays of strawberries picked last week compared to the same period last year—California strawberry growers remain several million trays behind on a year-to-date basis. The 2025 strawberry season is shaping up to be one of contrasts: higher volumes in the short term but lagging overall totals due to early season challenges.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.

Strawberry Volumes Rise, But Growers Still Lag Behind

Warm Winter Reshapes the Season’s Curve

Growers are pointing to a warmer-than-normal winter as the key reason for this year’s unusual production pattern. Rather than peaking in short, high-volume bursts, the season is spreading out into a prolonged plateau of strong harvests. This has resulted in a shift in timing and location: while Central Mexico and Baja California continue their spring harvests, new crop production is now ramping up in Oxnard and Santa Maria, two of California’s primary growing regions.

Cooler Days Temper Output But Improve Quality

Interestingly, this stretch of sustained harvest comes as daytime temperatures remain cooler than average, ranging between 62 and 70 degrees, instead of the typical low to mid-70s. While cooler weather can slow ripening, it often improves berry firmness, color, and shelf life, leading to higher overall fruit quality.

Pricing Improves, But Costs and Labor Weigh Heavy

Prices for strawberries this year are holding slightly above last season’s averages, offering growers a modest financial cushion. However, the rising cost of production and persistent labor shortages continue to strain growers across the board. From land acquisition and plant materials to harvesting and packing, every step of the strawberry supply chain is feeling the pressure.

Labor in particular remains a chronic challenge. Without a reliable workforce, even the best growing conditions can’t be fully capitalized on, leaving some fruit unharvested during peak periods.

Outlook: Strong Volume, Uncertain Margins

As California’s strawberry season heads into late summer, producers remain focused on maximizing quality and yield while navigating ongoing challenges. With volume strong but margins thin, strawberry growers continue to adapt to changing weather, labor markets, and rising operational costs.