Picker on a strawberry field

By Marc-Lautenbacher / via Wikimedia Commons image

In the first two and a half months of the year, strawberry shipments were up in Florida. Florida produces strawberries during the winter and spring, and typically accounts for about 10% of production with the remaining 90% of strawberries produced in the US comes from California, with peak shipment season for those berries in May and June. n expects acreage in California to increase from last year. Prices are lower for both the retail and grower levels.

Strawberry Shipments Up in Florida