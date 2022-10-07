Peak strawberry season is lasting a little longer in one growing area. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

California strawberry production is expected to hit its second-highest season on record, extending peak season well into fall. As the country’s leading producer of strawberries growing 90% of all strawberries produced in the U.S., consumers can expect to see abundant availability in local grocery stores across the country.

Kids and adults report strawberries as their favorite fruit with U.S. household penetration increasing to nearly 71%. Strawberry popularity combined with exceptional value is driving more than 1.2 billion supermarket pound sales annually – more than all other berries combined.

California Strawberry Commission Senior Vice President Chris Christian says, “California strawberries are available year-round, and we are excited our peak season will extend into the fall. The increased demand for strawberries can be attributed to their benefits to health and well-being, plus the many ways they can be enjoyed in snacks and meals.”

Clinical research suggests eating just one serving of eight strawberries a day may improve heart health, help manage diabetes, support brain health, and reduce the risk of some cancers.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Strawberry Season Lasting Longer

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.