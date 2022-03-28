How to make your next strawberry crop taste better than store-bought. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Biting into sun-ripened strawberries, still warm from the garden, is one of the best summer treats you can enjoy. Just a few rows of plants will fill the fruit bowl and freezer, even after you subtract the samples you sneak while picking them (better yet, smother a few in melted chocolate if your sweet tooth is calling).

Planting is easy. And, by growing several different varieties in your strawberry patch or in containers, you can enjoy a delicious bounty of sweet fruits from spring until the first frost in the fall.

This week we will discuss some ways for you to make sure your crop is grown to be juiciest, sweetest, sun-ripened fruit you’ve ever planted and picked from your very own garden and have tasted better than anything you my have purchased in a grocery store or at a Farmer’s Market.

