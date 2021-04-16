Still Time to Submit Comment on Farmer-and Rancher-Led Climate Solutions

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is seeking public comment on a recent draft report on Farmer and Rancher Led Climate Solutions. CDFA held multiple stakeholder meetings back in February, looking for insight on agricultural approaches for addressing climate concerns. Input gathered from the meetings has been compiled in the draft report. Industry members will have until April 30 to provide further comment.

CDFA secretary Karen Ross said that input from the ag community is critical for developing viable strategies for meetings the state’s climate goals. The Farmer-and Rancher-Led Climate Solutions report will ultimately be used to help state officials guide efforts to build climate resilience. Feedback provided through the listening sessions and comments about the draft report will contribute to the continuing work on the Natural and Working Lands Climate Smart Strategy.

