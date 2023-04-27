Still Time to Respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging California farmers and ranchers to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. Initially, the due date to submit information was early February. However, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Administrator Hubert Hamer said they will continue to accept responses from producers.

“We’re in the throes of the data collection activity right now. Actually, running a little bit behind pace of the 2017 census. There’s still time to provide that information. We’ll be collecting information through the end of the Spring,” Hamer explained. “We want the most accurate information for farm policy and other decisions that will be made affecting agriculture and the farmer and rancher community.”

NASS is extending the reporting window to ensure that producers have ample opportunity to participate. Citing 2017 figures, Hamer noted that they had a nearly 71 percent response rate. NASS is encouraging producers to opt for the digital option in providing 2022 farming information.

“We’ve had a strong push to get more information collected online. In fact, I think we’ve doubled the 2017 rate that we’re completing online,” said Hamer. “It’s a lot quicker. It’s more efficient. And it helps us to get the data in a lot quicker.”

Results of the 2022 Census of Agriculture are expected to be released in February 2024. Data collection is currently being led by some of the mid-western states, according to Hamer. The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources has indicated that only about half of California farmers have responded thus far. NASS Pacific Regional Director Gary Keough emphasized the need for California producers to participate in the process.

“To those that haven’t responded, there is still time to make your voice heard,” Keough said in a news release. “The Census data shows the importance of agriculture at the local, county, state, and national levels and is an indispensable tool for developing and administering programs that impact the agricultural community.”

