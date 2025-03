Massive California Apple Fire forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes, wildfires spreading rapidly, escaping to save their lives.

DepositPhotos image

A $75 million stewardship agreement was announced to enhance wildfire prevention by expanding fuel breaks across private and federal lands in California and Oregon. This initiative, involving the USDA, US Forest Service, and Sierra Pacific Industries, will add 400 miles to the existing network over three years.

Stewardship Agreement Announced to Enhance Wildfire Prevention