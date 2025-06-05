Steve Hilton Talks Turning California Around in Ag-Focused Interview

In an exclusive conversation with AgNet West, Steve Hilton, candidate for governor of California, shared his vision for revitalizing the state through regulatory reform and bold leadership—especially for agriculture and energy.

I asked Hilton if meaningful change is realistic in a state facing so many challenges. His answer: Absolutely.

Focused, Actionable Change

“It is possible to turn things around,” Hilton said. “If we just focus on the specific actions needed to make life easier for small businesses, large businesses, and families, people will start to see California as a place of opportunity again.”

He pointed to high taxes, burdensome regulations, and bureaucratic red tape as key barriers to growth. “You’re blocked at every turn by these insane regulations,” he said, emphasizing that much of the reform could be executed directly by the governor—without needing the legislature’s approval.

Agriculture and Energy in Focus

Hilton is especially passionate about issues impacting California’s agricultural sector and energy production in Kern County and the broader Central Valley.

“A lot of the fixes are regulatory,” he explained. “Kicking out the ideologues at agencies like CARB, the Pesticide Control Board, and the State Water Resources Agency—that alone would make a huge difference.”

He believes that with strong executive leadership, California’s future could change faster than many expect.

A Bold Commitment

“I think people underestimate how much difference you can make, how quickly, with a governor who really understands the issues,” Hilton concluded. “I absolutely have that understanding and determination.”

That was Steve Hilton, running for Governor of California.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West.