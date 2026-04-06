Steve Hilton (right) with “the Ag Meter”

At a recent interview with “the Ag Meter” at Fresno State, gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton delivered a sharp critique of California’s current leadership while laying out a bold vision for the future of agriculture, energy, and economic policy in the state.

Frustration with Current Leadership

Hilton did not hold back when addressing what he sees as the root of California’s problems. He argued that current leadership—particularly Democrats—have failed to take responsibility for policies that have negatively impacted the state.

According to Hilton, California’s agricultural sector has been “starved of water,” burdened with high energy costs, and constrained by excessive labor and regulatory pressures. These challenges, he said, have made it increasingly difficult for farmers and agribusinesses to operate.

“Wherever you look, they’ve made the cost and hassle of doing business… just impossible,” Hilton stated.

Building a Strong Team for Change

Hilton emphasized that meaningful reform requires a capable and experienced team. Drawing from his background in business and government, he stressed that leadership is only effective when supported by qualified individuals.

One key appointment he highlighted is John Duarte as his proposed Natural Resources Secretary. Hilton praised Duarte’s deep understanding of water issues and his connection to California’s Central Valley farming community.

Together, they advocate for a shift away from what Hilton calls an “ideology of scarcity” toward a model focused on abundance, growth, and development.

Federal Partnerships and Political Relationships

Hilton underscored the importance of strong relationships with federal leadership. He pointed to his connections with figures tied to the Donald Trump administration as a key advantage.

He specifically mentioned working relationships with:

Brooke Rollins

Doug Burgum

Hilton believes these connections would allow him to begin delivering results for California agriculture “on day one.”

Cutting Regulations and Bureaucracy

A central theme of Hilton’s platform is reducing government interference. He argued that it’s not just regulations themselves, but the volume of bureaucrats enforcing them that creates barriers for businesses.

“Too many people, too many bureaucrats’ making life impossible… that’s what we’ve got to deal with.”

His proposed solution: aggressively cut both regulations and the administrative systems behind them.

Rethinking Infrastructure Spending

Hilton also criticized California’s high-speed rail project, calling it a costly failure that is “decades late” and massively over budget.

Instead, he proposes redirecting transportation funding toward practical improvements such as:

Expanding Highway 99

Repairing and improving local roads

Addressing freight and logistics infrastructure

These changes, he argues, would better serve both the agricultural sector and everyday Californians.

A State “Ranked Last” in Key Metrics

Hilton painted a bleak picture of California’s current standing, citing multiple rankings where the state places last:

Business climate

Opportunity

Affordability

He also highlighted high poverty, unemployment, and cost-of-living rates as evidence that the system is failing.

“We’re not just doing badly—we’re doing worse than any other state,” he said.

Energy, Roads, and Cost of Living

Hilton linked California’s high gas prices and poor infrastructure to policy failures. He proposed several major changes:

Expanding California oil and gas production

Increasing use of natural gas for electricity

Cutting construction costs for infrastructure projects

Reducing regulatory barriers that inflate project expenses

He noted that building roads in California can cost four times more than in Texas, a disparity he aims to eliminate.

A Message to California Agriculture

Hilton closed with a direct appeal to farmers, ranchers, and the broader agricultural community. He positioned himself as a dedicated advocate who understands the industry firsthand.

“You’re never going to have a champion for this industry as strong and clear as I am,” he said.

He emphasized his long-standing engagement with agriculture—from visiting farms to speaking with workers and processors—and expressed frustration over what he sees as years of neglect.

The Road Ahead

Hilton framed the upcoming election as a turning point for California, arguing that voters have the power to fundamentally change the state’s direction.

His campaign calls for a complete overhaul of policy, centered on:

Lower costs

Increased resource availability

Reduced government interference

Stronger support for agriculture

With a grassroots push and strong messaging, Hilton believes California can “become truly golden again.”

Get Involved with the Campaign

For those interested in supporting Steve Hilton’s campaign, there are several ways to take action through his official platform:

Join the grassroots movement by signing up online

Volunteer for campaign activities like door-knocking and phone banking

Attend local events and rallies

Support digital outreach and social media efforts

Donate to help fund the campaign

Supporters can sign up directly through his campaign website, where they can also choose specific ways to help—such as making calls, hosting events, or canvassing in their communities.

Steve Hilton Calls for “Abundance and Growth” in California Agriculture