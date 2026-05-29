The AgNet News Hour featured California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton in a wide-ranging interview focused on agriculture, water policy, energy costs, regulations, and the future direction of the state ahead of the upcoming jungle primary.

Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill opened the program by noting frustration that recent gubernatorial debates largely ignored agriculture despite California’s massive farming economy. Hilton said agriculture has been “strangled and throttled” by state leadership and promised major changes if elected governor.

“You’re never going to have a stronger champion for farming and agriculture than me when I’m governor,” Hilton said.

Hilton repeatedly criticized California’s current water management system, arguing that environmental policies and regulatory decisions have limited water deliveries to growers while hurting rural communities.

“We can increase deliveries within our current water infrastructure,” he said while discussing the State Water Resources Control Board and water allocation policies.

Energy policy was another major topic throughout the interview. Hilton blamed California’s high diesel, electricity, and fuel costs on climate regulations, restrictions on oil production, and state environmental mandates that he argued increase costs for farmers and consumers alike.

“Energy costs go into everything,” Hilton explained, pointing to fuel, transportation, processing, and irrigation expenses impacting agriculture across the state.

Hilton also criticized California’s push toward solar development on farmland and accused state leadership of neglecting agriculture in favor of environmental ideology.

“They are happy to see farmland ripped out and replaced by solar farms,” Hilton said.

The interview also focused heavily on regulations and labor costs. Hilton discussed concerns over PAGA lawsuits, overtime rules, Air Resources Board regulations, and the cost of complying with state mandates.

“We’ve got to deal with the lawsuits that are crippling so many industries,” he said.

Hilton said his administration would work closely with the federal government on agriculture, transportation, and water projects rather than maintaining ongoing political conflict with Washington.

“I know Brooke Rollins very well,” Hilton said, referencing the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. “We’re going to be working together well.”

Transportation infrastructure and taxes also became part of the discussion. Hilton criticized California’s gas tax, vehicle registration fees, and the state’s ongoing high-speed rail project, arguing taxpayers are not seeing results from the money being spent.

“We put in the highest taxes in the country and get the worst results,” Hilton said.

Throughout the conversation, Hilton framed the election as a choice between continuing current policies or pursuing major reforms focused on affordability, water reliability, lower energy costs, and regulatory relief.

“We’ve got everything we need in California,” Hilton said. “We just need common sense leadership.”

The broadcast also featured a Growing Edge segment with Valent USA discussing organic pest management tools, including PyGanic and the Debug product line, along with challenges facing organic growers dealing with thrips, aphids, navel orangeworm, and spotted wing drosophila.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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