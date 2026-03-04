California is at a crossroads — and according to gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, the state’s farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and energy producers are carrying the heaviest burden.

In a wide-ranging interview, Hilton laid out a sweeping vision for reform that touches water policy, energy production, agricultural automation, regulatory reform, and California’s relationship with Washington, D.C. His message to the agricultural community was direct: after 16 years of one-party rule, change is not just necessary — it’s urgent.

Cutting the Budget, Cutting the Bureaucracy

Hilton argues California’s nearly doubled state budget — rising from roughly $180 billion five years ago to nearly $350 billion today — has not produced better outcomes. Instead, he says, taxpayers are paying more while receiving less.

His proposed solution centers on aggressive reform. Through a team he is assembling ahead of the election, Hilton plans to launch what he calls “Cal DOGE” — a California Department of Government Efficiency — aimed at auditing fraud, eliminating redundant agencies, merging departments, and cutting regulatory duplication between state, regional, and county governments.

For small farmers and food manufacturers, he says, relief would come from reducing permit delays, inspection overload, pesticide reporting layers, labor mandates, and escalating fees that are “suffocating” operations across the state.

Hilton emphasizes that he has run multiple businesses, including restaurants, and understands firsthand how regulations impact payroll, compliance, and day-to-day survival.

Water: Build Storage, Increase Deliveries

Water remains central to California agriculture. Hilton contends the state has enough supply but is mismanaging delivery due to environmental restrictions and bureaucratic decisions.

He supports expanding infrastructure such as the long-delayed Sites Reservoir project and raising Shasta Dam to increase storage capacity. He also argues that regulatory changes could immediately improve water deliveries to farmers without waiting for new construction.

For growers in the Central Valley, Salinas Valley, Imperial Valley, Ventura County, and beyond, Hilton says water reform would be a top priority on day one.

Energy Independence and Gas Prices

Hilton was blunt about California’s energy direction. He argues that the state now imports nearly 80% of its oil, despite having significant in-state reserves. Regulatory agencies, including the California Department of Geologic Energy Management, are, in his view, restricting permits for maintenance and expansion of existing wells.

His proposal: replace agency leadership, streamline approvals, and expand domestic production while oil and gas remain part of California’s energy mix.

Hilton also criticized Governor Gavin Newsom over gas prices and refinery closures, arguing that Sacramento’s policies — not just global events — are driving California’s consistently higher fuel costs.

For freight operators, farm suppliers, and rural commuters, Hilton says affordable energy is essential to keeping food production viable.

Agriculture, Automation, and Labor

After attending the World Ag Expo in Tulare, Hilton highlighted emerging technologies in robotics and autonomous equipment. He believes California should lead the world in ag innovation rather than restricting it.

According to Hilton, automation can improve safety, address labor shortages, and help offset challenges linked to immigration policy. Yet he argues union-backed rules have limited adoption compared to neighboring states.

California, he says, should champion agricultural efficiency — especially as national conversations about healthy eating gain momentum. Referencing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, Hilton noted that California already grows the fruits, nuts, and produce Americans are encouraged to eat more of.

High-Speed Rail and Spending Priorities

Hilton also criticized the state’s high-speed rail project, calling it a decades-late, over-budget “boondoggle” that has strayed far from its original promises of operating without public subsidy.

He argues that continued funding reflects a refusal to admit policy failure, while essential services and industries face mounting pressures.

Partnership with Washington

Unlike the current administration’s frequent legal clashes with federal leadership, Hilton says he would pursue cooperation. He cites relationships with members of President Trump’s cabinet, including Brooke Rollins, Doug Burgum, and Sean Duffy, as potential pathways to align on water, transportation, and energy priorities. He also confirmed that a voter ID initiative has qualified for the November ballot, which he believes will drive turnout and increase election integrity confidence.

Throughout the interview, Hilton returned to one theme: California’s challenges are policy-driven — and therefore reversible.

For farmers, dairy operators, small manufacturers, truckers, and energy workers, his closing message was clear:

“Help is on the way.”

