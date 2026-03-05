The March 5 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a wide-ranging interview with Steve Hilton, a candidate for governor of California who says the state is at a turning point. Speaking with hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill, Hilton outlined his vision for rebuilding California’s economy, restoring support for agriculture, and reversing policies he says are driving businesses and farms out of the state.

Hilton argued that California’s biggest problem is excessive government spending combined with overregulation. According to him, the state budget has nearly doubled in recent years, while results for residents and businesses continue to decline. He says his approach would focus on reducing bureaucracy, cutting wasteful spending, and building a leadership team capable of implementing meaningful reforms across state agencies.

Agriculture played a central role in the discussion. Hilton said California farmers are being suffocated by regulations, permits, and environmental rules that make it difficult to operate profitably. He pledged to streamline regulations and reduce duplicative government oversight that currently exists across multiple agencies. Hilton also emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with federal leadership to improve policy coordination on water, energy, and infrastructure issues that impact agriculture.

Water policy remains one of the most pressing concerns for farmers in the Central Valley. Hilton said increased water deliveries to agriculture could be achieved immediately by reversing certain regulatory decisions that restrict water flows for environmental purposes. In addition, he supports expanding long-discussed infrastructure projects such as Sites Reservoir and raising Shasta Dam, both of which could significantly increase water storage capacity for California agriculture.

Energy policy also surfaced as a major issue. Hilton criticized California’s reliance on imported oil while limiting domestic production. He argued that producing more energy within the state would lower costs, protect jobs, and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. The same regulatory reforms he proposes for agriculture, he said, should also apply to energy producers and other industries struggling under California’s current policies.

Another area of concern discussed on the program was innovation in agriculture. Hilton pointed to emerging technologies such as automation and robotics that could improve efficiency and address labor challenges. However, he noted that California regulations often prevent farmers from adopting technologies that are already being used successfully in other states.

Throughout the interview, Hilton emphasized that California has the natural resources, farmland, and talent needed to lead the nation in agriculture, energy, and innovation. The challenge, he said, is restoring common-sense leadership and removing policies that limit the state’s economic potential.

For farmers across California, Hilton’s message was simple: support is on the way if the state embraces policies that prioritize food production, economic growth, and responsible resource management.

