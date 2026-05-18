The AgNet News Hour featured an extended conversation with longtime grower and Homegrown Organic Farms Category Director Stephen Paul, covering everything from organic farming challenges and labor shortages to water policy, market innovation, and the future of California agriculture.

Paul, whose family farming roots date back to the early 1900s, discussed the increasing complexity of modern agriculture and the growing pressure facing California growers.

“It’s even more complicated now—10 times more complicated now than what it was then,” Paul said while reflecting on how farming has evolved over multiple generations.

One of the biggest themes throughout the interview was the challenge of organic farming in California, where growers operate with fewer tools and stricter regulations while still trying to remain profitable.

“For every action, there’s a reaction,” Paul explained while discussing unpredictable weather patterns and how growers must constantly adapt to changing conditions.

This year’s unusual weather has already created challenges. A hot March followed by cooler temperatures and spring rain accelerated several crops, including blueberries, which Paul said started nearly three weeks earlier than normal.

“Everything accelerated,” he said, noting that California’s organic blueberry season is already winding down much earlier than expected.

Despite those challenges, consumer demand for berries and healthy snacking products continues to grow. Paul emphasized that growers and marketers must stay ahead of changing trends and consumer preferences if they want to remain competitive.

“Demand is up for berries,” he said. “All berries are a thriving category.”

The conversation also turned toward food processing and the recent Del Monte closure, which has left thousands of tons of cling peaches without a market. Paul warned that the situation highlights the need for innovation within the food industry.

“Maybe the era of that canned product has gone beyond us,” he said while discussing changing consumer habits and the shift toward fresher, healthier products.

Paul believes agriculture must continue evolving alongside consumer demand, particularly as the “Make America Healthy Again” movement gains traction nationally.

“I think it’s huge,” Paul said about the growing focus on healthier foods and cleaner ingredients.

Labor shortages remain another major concern for growers across California. Paul explained that competition between crops and operations has intensified, making it increasingly difficult to secure reliable labor during critical harvest windows.

“You may be ready to pick, and they may not be there,” he said.

Water policy also remained front and center throughout the interview. Paul strongly criticized California’s long-standing failure to expand water storage infrastructure, arguing the state continues wasting valuable runoff during wet years.

“We still have failed to build reservoirs to capture runoff,” he said. “The water policies in California are insane.”

As California heads deeper into another growing season and another major election year, Paul stressed the importance of leadership that understands agriculture and prioritizes long-term sustainability for farmers, labor, and food production.

“We need growers to stay in business,” he said. “We need them to be sustainable.”

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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