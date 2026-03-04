Stephanie Nash: From California to Tennessee, Fighting for American Agriculture

Stephanie Nash

When it comes to passionate advocacy for American agriculture, Stephanie Nash is leading from the front. A fourth-generation dairy farmer now based in Tennessee, Stephanie has transformed her family’s legacy into a modern, diversified farm operation—while using her voice to defend an industry too often on the defense.

In this interview, Stephanie shares her journey from California’s Central Valley to rural Tennessee, her rise as an agriculture advocate, and her urgent vision for the future of family farms in America.

From Fresno Roots to Tennessee Fields

Stephanie grew up in Fresno, California, immersed in agriculture. She attended Immanuel Schools in Reedley, CA, where she was active in 4-H. Despite not having FFA at the time, her early experiences instilled a lifelong commitment to farming and education.

In 2013, her family moved to Tennessee, building a new dairy facility and continuing the Nash family legacy. Today, Nash Family Farms, located 45 minutes outside Nashville, includes a working dairy, creamery, cheese plant, and a local coffee shop, Neon Cattle Coffee Company, alongside educational farm tours. Tennessee offered relief from California’s water shortages and heavy regulations—but brought new challenges, particularly land loss due to rapid population growth.

Advocacy Born During COVID

Stephanie’s advocacy began during the COVID pandemic. Observing misinformation online about agriculture, she realized farmers were often reactive rather than proactive in telling their stories.

She began sharing her daily farm life, debunking myths, and addressing policy issues. Her efforts quickly expanded to national media appearances, farm tours, and online platforms dedicated to defending American agriculture. Her philosophy is simple: transparency over aesthetics. Sick calves or operational challenges are discussed openly, because truth builds trust.

Educating the Next Generation

Stephanie emphasizes the transformative power of agricultural education. Through farm camps and tours, children—especially those from urban areas—gain hands-on experience with food production. She believes agriculture should be mandatory in every high school, teaching responsibility, science, and stewardship while connecting students to the origin of their food.

Challenges Facing Family Farms

With fewer than 24,000 dairies left in the U.S., Stephanie warns that milk pricing, regulatory pressure, and land loss threaten the next generation. She urges younger farmers to advocate for themselves, involve their families, and prepare for generational transitions.

“The biggest weakness in the dairy industry is there’s no handoff to the next generation,” she says. Leadership, she argues, must evolve to meet modern consumer demands while ensuring food security.

Policy and a Vision for the Future

Stephanie believes farmers should have a stronger voice in government. If she ever runs for office, her focus would be agricultural policy, food security, education, and fair representation for producers. She stresses that agriculture should unite communities, not divide them, and that supporting domestic production is essential for America’s future.

Her advice to California farmers is clear: share your story, advocate for your practices, and educate consumers. She calls for a “revolution” in trust and support for American agriculture, reminding us that “no farms, no food.”

Listen to the Full Interview

Stephanie Nash’s story is one of innovation, advocacy, and determination. From California to Tennessee, she is fighting for the fifth generation of American farmers. Don’t miss the full interview to hear her insights on milk pricing, farm transitions, policy, and how families can sustain their agricultural legacy.

Stephanie Nash: From California to Tennessee, Fighting for American Agriculture