The March 4 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured an energetic and insightful conversation with Stephanie Nash, a dairy farmer, agriculture advocate, and social media influencer who is working to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Nash to discuss her journey from California’s Central Valley to Tennessee and her growing role as a national voice for agriculture.

Nash grew up in Reedley, California, attending Emmanuel High School before her family relocated to Tennessee in 2013. There, the Nash family built a new dairy operation that has grown into a diversified agricultural business. Today, Nash Family Farms includes a dairy, creamery, cheese plant, farm tours, and even a coffee shop designed to connect consumers with agriculture.

Her rise as an agricultural advocate began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nash noticed misinformation about farming circulating online and felt farmers were often on the defensive in public conversations. She decided to use social media to explain what farmers actually do, debunk myths about food production, and share honest stories about life on a dairy farm. The approach resonated with audiences, leading to national media appearances and a growing following interested in learning more about agriculture.

A major focus of Nash’s advocacy is education. She regularly hosts farm tours for visitors—many of whom have never stepped foot on a farm before. By showing people firsthand how animals are cared for and how food is produced, Nash hopes to rebuild trust between farmers and consumers. She believes honesty and transparency are critical to strengthening agriculture’s public image.

The discussion also touched on the future of farming. Nash expressed concern about the shrinking number of dairy operations across the United States and the lack of younger farmers entering the industry. With fewer than 24,000 dairies remaining nationwide, she believes the industry must focus on stronger advocacy, better marketing, and improved policy representation to ensure long-term sustainability.

Nash also emphasized the need for more farmers involved in policy-making. Too often, she said, agriculture policy is shaped by individuals who have never worked on a farm. Increasing farmer representation in government, she argues, could lead to better decisions for rural communities and the nation’s food system.

Despite the challenges facing agriculture, Nash remains optimistic. Her message to farmers across the country is simple: share your story, advocate for your practices, and help bring the next generation into agriculture. The future of farming, she says, depends on it.