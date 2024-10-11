State Water Board Approves Rate Hikes for 2024-25, Impacting Farmers and Groundwater Recharge Projects

The California State Water Resources Control Board has approved rate increases for the 2024-25 fiscal year, impacting various water quality and water rights programs. These increases aim to address budget shortfalls affecting programs that involve farmers and ranchers. Notably, fees for groundwater recharge projects, a critical component of California’s strategy to manage water in drought-prone areas, will rise.

According to the California Farm Bureau, the new rates, adopted on September 18, will see increased fees for temporary 180-day and five-year high-flow diversion permits, which some agricultural advocates argue could discourage participation in much-needed groundwater recharge efforts. The board reduced some of the proposed increases by 50% to mitigate this concern.

Additionally, fees for wastewater discharge programs and the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program will increase by 5.3% to 5.5%. Although the fee hikes aim to fund critical water management initiatives, there is concern that rising costs could pose financial challenges for farmers already struggling with high input costs.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.