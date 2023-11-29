State Seeks Helps in Defining ‘Regenerative Agriculture’

Input is being sought on how California should define “regenerative agriculture” and how it relates to state programs. The California Department of Food and Agriculture, in collaboration with State Board of Food and Agriculture, will be hosting public listening sessions seeking feedback from stakeholders. December 6 will be the first scheduled listening session, which will take place via Zoom. A recommended framework has already been proposed by CDFA’s Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel.

The framework for practices related to “regenerative agriculture” was submitted after a thorough review of existing definitions and literature. According to CDFA, the framework includes characteristics such as being applicable to California agriculture and providing measurable and verifiable outcomes. Characteristics of the framework also include furthering positive impacts on the state’s environmental, social, human health, and economic goals. Soil health has also been highlighted as a foundational element within the framework recommendation.

Public engagement is being encouraged as the State Board works through the process. Updates on the public listening sessions and the process for defining “regenerative agriculture” are available online.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West