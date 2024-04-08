State of Organic Produce Report Highlights Industry Trends

The 2023 State of Organic Produce report from the Organic Produce Network and Category Partners, details how the industry did in terms of sales and volume for the previous year. According to the report, U.S. Organic produce sales topped $9.6 billion in 2023, marking a 1.6 percent increase from the year before. Organic produce continued to make up 12 percent of all retail produce sales, accounting for seven percent of total produce volume in 2023.

For the second year in a row, organic berries continue to lead the sector in sales. The organic produce report notes that berry sales totaled $1.7 billion, an increase of six percent from 2022. Sales of organic packaged salads remained strong, coming in second at $1.5 billion despite a decline of 5.2 percent in volume. Bananas remained the leading category by volume, with 538 million pounds sold in 2023.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West