The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has been instrumental in helping farmers and ranchers acquire N95 respirators. CDFA has been distributing the respirators to agricultural commissioners throughout the state. Fresno County Farm Bureau (FCFB) has been one of the many organizations helping to supply the local farming community with the N95s.

“These N95 respirators are something that’s really been sought after because they’ve been in very short supply since the pandemic broke out,” said FCFB CEO Ryan Jacobsen. “We worked with our local ag commissioner here in Fresno County to get these dispersed as quickly as possible and we got these out to ag employers that were able to implement them immediately out in the fields.”

State Helps Supply Ag Industry with Much Needed N95 Respirators

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West