How to start your own horseradish crop. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Horseradish

Horseradish root is exceptionally easy to grow, highly productive, and has a lot of other uses – including making homemade wasabi and the key ingredient in cocktail sauce. It’s also great for clearing sinuses. Horseradish is one of the best all-around companion plants to ward pests away from your more precious crops.

Horseradish root and grated horseradish

There are only a few varieties of horseradish available for planting at home. It can be started from seeds, early in winter and planted outdoors after the last frost. Seeds take a long time and are not as reliable as starting from root cuttings. Luckily, in areas with short growing seasons, you can also start new plants from root cuttings indoors.

Once outside in the garden bed or a plant container, horseradish should be grown in full sun to partial shade. Ideally, in cool climates opt for full-sun. In warmer climates aim for morning sun and afternoon partial shade.

Horseradish tastes best after a long cool, growing period. This is why most people harvest in mid to late fall.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Starting Your Own Highly Productive Horseradish Crop