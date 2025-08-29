Stanislaus County: Leading the Way in Farm Bureau Membership

When it comes to agriculture, Stanislaus County is setting the pace in California. According to Anna Genasci, Communication Director of the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, the county holds the distinction of having the largest Farm Bureau membership in the state. With a strong staff and dedicated membership coordinator, the organization focuses on advocacy, member services, and community education.

“Our role is to keep farming, ranching, and dairying in front of decision makers in Sacramento and locally,” Genasci explained.

Stanislaus County Farm Bureau: Advocacy, Education & the Future of Agriculture

Agriculture at the Heart of Stanislaus County

Anna Genasci

Stanislaus County’s agricultural roots run deep. The annual crop report places almonds as the number one commodity, followed closely by dairy. With a $3 billion agriculture industry, one out of every eight jobs in the county is tied directly to farming.

Genasci, whose husband is a fourth-generation dairy farmer, knows firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing farmers today. “People farm because it’s the lifestyle they love, but regulatory costs have gone up nearly 700%. That’s a burden few industries could survive.”

Inspiring the Next Generation Through Education

Education is a cornerstone of the Farm Bureau’s mission. The Stanislaus County Farm Bureau Education Foundation focuses on youth outreach, scholarships, grower education, and consumer awareness.

From Ag in the Classroom programs to bringing teachers and policymakers out to farms, Genasci believes exposure is key. “We want kids to see that agriculture isn’t just about tractors—it’s science, technology, and opportunity. Whether you’re into robotics, engineering, or even computers, there’s a place for you in agriculture.”

One example is the rise of robotic dairies, which reduce labor needs while creating higher-paying, technical jobs.

Advocacy in a Challenging Political Climate

California’s farmers face constant pressure from water regulations, labor laws, and environmental requirements. Genasci points to the 40-hour overtime law as an example of well-intentioned policy with unintended consequences—farm workers now often take home less pay due to restricted hours.

Despite these hurdles, Farm Bureau remains committed to advocacy at the local, state, and national levels. Membership ensures growers have representation in Sacramento and Washington, where decisions directly impact family farms.

Programs and Community Outreach

The Farm Bureau offers practical resources for local growers, including the upcoming Spray Safe Program on November 21, which provides free safety training in both English and Spanish.

Looking forward, the Bureau plans to launch consumer education projects in public spaces like malls, helping bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.

A Vision for the Future of Farming

While challenges remain, Genasci remains optimistic. “I believe we can make a difference. California agriculture produces over 400 commodities, and our food is among the safest and most sustainable in the world. We need to brand it that way and make people proud of what’s grown here.”

For more information or to get involved, visit the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau website or contact Anna Genasci at anag@stanfarmbureau.org.