Standard of Identity for Olive Oil Would Be ‘Significant Advancement’

A petition has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish a Standard of Identity for olive oil. The joint petition was submitted by American Olive Oil Producers Association (AOOPA), North American Olive Oil Association, and Deoleo, the world’s largest producer. A mandatory standard would provide a more even playing field for growers, producers, and bottlers in a highly competitive market.

“The Standard of Identity signifies the first time that we would ever have a mandatory olive oil standard for all olive oil regardless of origin here in the U.S.,” said AOOPA President and CEO Kimberly Houlding. “This is a significant advancement for the industry and really for consumers. Standards of identity are promulgated by the FDA in the interest of consumers and our growers and producers across the U.S.”

The U.S. is the second-largest market for olive oil outside of the European Union. Establishing a mandatory standard would ensure a more fair and competitive market. Consumers would also be more confident in their purchases, which presents an opportunity for the industry as a whole. “It’s going to be better for the industry. We’ll see consumption growth and in turn, we’ll see additional investments and growth the domestic olive oil industry,” said Houlding.

Houlding explains that there has only ever been a voluntary standard established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and a mandatory standard for California implemented by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Industry groups had separately filed different petitions but united their efforts after a request from FDA.

“This really is a culmination of over five years of work and two years of coming together to collaborate to bring something together,” Houlding noted. “Now that the petition is within the FDA’s hands it will go through a review process and a very formal, and open/transparent rulemaking process. So, we’re really looking at, on average, that it takes at least 18 to 24 months to go through that process.”

