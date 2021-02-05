The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is hosting a series of stakeholder meetings this month to look at climate change solutions in agriculture. CDFA hopes to hear from farmers and ranchers about industry-led climate solutions that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gases and enhance biodiversity. The resulting report will be made available for a 30-day Public Comment period and will then be used to help guide CDFA and other state agencies in future decisions.

The livestock and dairy meetings are scheduled for Monday, February 8 and Friday, February 12. The annual crops meetings will be held on Tuesday, February 16 and Friday, February 19. Finally, the perennial crops meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, February 23 and Friday, February 26. Detailed information about the meetings can be found through the CDFA website.

Listen to the radio report below.

Stakeholder Meetings to Look at Climate Change Solutions in Agriculture

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West