Stabenow Issues Statement on Farm Bill

House Agriculture Ranking Member David Scott and Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow released the below statement following a meeting with House Agriculture Committee Democrats and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“House and Senate Democrats remain committed to passing a strong, bipartisan farm bill that strengthens the farm and family safety nets and invests in our rural communities. America’s farmers, families, workers, and rural communities deserve the certainty of a five-year farm bill, and everyone knows it must be bipartisan to pass.

“House Republicans are undermining this goal by proposing policies that split the broad, bipartisan coalition that has always been the foundation of a successful farm bill.

“We need a farm bill that holds the coalition together and upholds the historic tradition of providing food assistance to our most vulnerable Americans while keeping our commitment to our farmers battling the effects of the climate crisis every day. Democrats remain ready and willing to work with Republicans on a truly bipartisan farm bill to keep farmers farming, families fed, and rural communities strong.”