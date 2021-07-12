Suggestions for Squeezing a Garden onto a Small Deck or Patio

Some ways to squeeze a garden on to your small deck or patio. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.
Starting a garden can be a challenge if your deck or patio is the size of a postage stamp. The good news is that there are many clever, space-saving garden ideas where large backyards are not required.
- Try using threaded stainless steel rods through terra-cotta pots to suspend them from horizontal surfaces.
- Turn that rickety old ladder into a showcase for colorful plants and herbs. Use spray paint to spruce up a wooden ladder in bright pastel colors and then adorn it with a variety of pretty pots and planters.
- A pocket planter is another idea. With one, three or five pockets, and you can hang them on any vertical surface no matter the size of your outdoor space. A shoe organizer works even better and has more pockets to fill with soil or small plastic pots in each pocket.
- A vertical crate garden using cedar boxes and secured to a wall will create a beautiful garden and an art piece.
