Spray Safe Hopes to Go Virtual As Well

A major event to help protect pollinators and provide continuing education for applicators hopes to go virtual.

The Spray Safe events that began in Kern County and have developed into programs around the state will hopefully take place despite Covid-19 safety precautions. “That’s huge in the way of whether it’s protecting bees or preventing drift in general, Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner Ruben Arroyo said. “We are trying to work with the Department Pesticide Regulations to put that program on remotely.”

Arroyo said the program is an important outreach event that has provided continuing education that he would like to see continue. “That’s another communication line effort that has proven itself to be beneficial across the board. We’re excited and hopeful that we can get this on a media-type computer platform,” Arroyo said.

