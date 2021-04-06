Spotting, Stopping, and Prevent Some Destructive Pests

How to spot, stop, and prevent some destructive pests in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Armyworms are pesky pests that eat grass, vegetables, and ornamentals, destroying entire plants quickly. Armyworms aren’t worms. They’re the caterpillars of several moth species. The markings are hard to distinguish and tell apart from other larvae species.

There are several different varieties of Armyworm caterpillars, and they all have different markings. Look for insects with a series of green, yellow, red, or brown stripes going down their sides and backs.

The best way to prevent armyworms is to keep your lawn mowed and grass healthy. And, clean out your garden so they have nowhere to hide. One of the most effective ways to take care of Armyworms in your garden is to buy and release or encourage beneficial insects, such as ground beetles, parasitic wasps, and parasitic flies. Another idea is to try and encourage more birds to visit your garden. Birds love to eat Armyworms right off of your plants.

