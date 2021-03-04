Speedier COVID Assistance Expected with New USDA Leadership in Place

With the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalizing leadership positions, assistance for producers affected by COVID should be on the way soon. Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council, Reece Langley said the transition within the administration put a hold on a lot of initiatives. Now with Tom Vilsack confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, support for producers is expected to resume.

“We anticipate now that he is in place, the Department will be able to move forward with implementing a number of the COVID relief provisions. That support includes an additional $20 per acre payment that will go to all producers including cotton growers – both upland and ELS – based on planted acres of the crop in 2020,” said Langley. “We think this will start to move forward now rather quickly and would hopefully see those payments going out by April.”

