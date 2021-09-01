The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that a total of $10 million in grant funding will be available for the 2021 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program. Grants are awarded to state departments of agriculture to help support collaborative, multi-state projects that address issues of food safety, pests and disease, research, and marketing and promotion for specialty crops.

“This program is an important resource to strengthen the competitiveness of our nation’s specialty crop industry,” Administrator of USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, Bruce Summers said in a press release. “By working across state lines, grant recipients can share resources and collaboratively address challenges for specific crops.”

State departments will need to work with organizations such as nonprofits, producer associations, universities, and other state agencies that are located in at least two different states to qualify for the program. Funding awards will be made available next Spring for projects that have a performance period of 36 months. After screening proposals and submitting applications, state departments will be assuming responsibility for administrating projects that are selected for funding and will be tasked with establishing sub-grants and/or contracts with partners to facilitate the project.

The deadline to apply for the program is December 6.

Listen to the radio report below.

Specialty Crop Multi-State Program to Award $10 Million in Funding

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West