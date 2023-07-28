Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance Lauds Introduction of Legislation Addressing Industry Needs

The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance (SCFBA) has endorsed three pieces of legislation recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. Comprised of more than 200 specialty crop organizations, SCFBA notes the legislation addresses critical industry concerns.

The Growing Access to Environmental Sustainability (GATES) Act seeks to mitigate barriers that specialty crop growers encounter related to conservation programs. Adjusted gross income (AGI) limitations and how it impacts access to conservation-focused programs have been a central priority for specialty crop groups. The GATES Act would exempt the AGI limitation for farms that get 75% of their income from farming or related farming practices. It would apply to the Conservation Reserve Program, Environmental Quality Incentives Program, and Conservation Stewardship Program.

SCFBA has also endorsed the Specialty Crop Support Act of 2023 which seeks to extend and enhance the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The Protecting America’s Orchardists and Nursery Tree Growers Act is also being supported by the alliance. It would make significant updates to the Tree Assistance Program (TAP). Eligibility would be expanded to cover biennial crops and it would ensure TAP applications are responded to within 120 days. The legislation also seeks to cover more damage and institute greater flexibility within the program.

“Building on critical policy ideas introduced in several marker bills last month, the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance is pleased to see additional coalition recommendations take shape in the form of real legislative language,” the SCFBA co-chairs said in a joint statement. “We appreciate our champions in the U.S. House of Representatives for their responsiveness to the needs of growers as we collectively provide American consumers with a safe, abundant supply of healthy produce and other valuable specialty crops.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West